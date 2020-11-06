-
Bo Hoag finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Bo Hoag hit 12 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 95th at 6 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the par-4 10th, Hoag's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
Hoag got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to even-par for the round.
