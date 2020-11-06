-
Ben Willman shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Ben Willman hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Willman finished his round tied for 126th at 13 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Willman's tee shot went 114 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Willman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willman to even-par for the round.
Willman got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willman to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Willman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willman to 2 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Willman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Willman to 3 over for the round.
