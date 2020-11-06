Beau Hossler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 17 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his round in 128th at 17 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Patton Kizzire, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 9 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Hossler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 8 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 9 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hossler had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 8 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 seventh green, Hossler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hossler at 9 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Hossler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 11 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Hossler's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 12 over for the round.