Austin Cook shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Austin Cook hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 60th at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Carlos Ortiz, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Cook got a double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Cook's tee shot went 133 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Cook's 190 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Cook chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.
