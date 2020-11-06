Andrew Putnam hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 83rd at 5 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, Putnam missed a birdie attempt from 29-feet taking a par. This left Putnam to even for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Putnam's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Putnam had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Putnam's tee shot went 185 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.