Andrew Landry hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 106th at 7 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Landry's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 4 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 5 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 5 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 6 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 7 over for the round.