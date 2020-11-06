Alex Noren hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 103rd at 8 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Noren chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Noren hit a tee shot 123 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to even for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.