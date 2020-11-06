In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Adam Scott hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 4th at 3 under Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.

Scott got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Scott hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Scott's 105 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Scott's tee shot went 214 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Scott hit his 108 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Scott had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 under for the round.