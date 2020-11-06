Adam Schenk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 117th at 10 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Schenk's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Schenk got a double bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Schenk to 4 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Schenk's tee shot went 138 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 2 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Schenk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Schenk missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to 4 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 5 over for the round.