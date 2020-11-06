-
Strong putting brings Adam Long an even-par round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Long's short game yields birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Adam Long gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 8th hole.
Adam Long hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his round tied for 14th at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Carlos Ortiz, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Adam Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Long chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to even for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.
