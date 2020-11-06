Aaron Wise hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 4th at 4 under with Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; and Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Wise suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wise at 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wise had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Wise hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Wise hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Wise's 174 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.