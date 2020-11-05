-
Zach Johnson putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 first round in the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Zach Johnson hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 75th at 3 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, Talor Gooch, Scott Piercy, Cameron Tringale, Jason Day, Adam Scott, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 2 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Zach Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Johnson hit a tee shot 113 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
