-
-
6-over 76 by Xinjun Zhang in first round of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Xinjun Zhang hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 69th at 6 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Corey Conners, Adam Long, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, Robby Shelton, Carlos Ortiz, Mark Hubbard, Sean O'Hair, Kevin Streelman, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, Denny McCarthy, Charl Schwartzel, Pat Perez, Shane Lowry, and Matt Jones are tied for 6th at 1 under.
Zhang got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Zhang to 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Zhang chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Zhang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Zhang to 4 over for the round.
At the 522-yard par-4 first, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zhang to 5 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Zhang hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 eighth. This moved Zhang to 6 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.