In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 108th at 5 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 4 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Viktor Hovland, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, Scott Piercy, Talor Gooch, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a 323 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Clark chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Clark's 88 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Clark's tee shot went 232 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Clark tee shot went 163 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Clark's tee shot went 102 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 38 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, his fourth shot went 27 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 51-foot putt for eagle. This put Clark at 3 over for the round.