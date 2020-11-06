Will Gordon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Gordon's tee shot went 166 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 38 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 2 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Gordon chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Gordon got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Gordon's tee shot went 112 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Gordon went into the water and proceeded to hit his next shot to the water leading to his quadruple bogey. He hit his sixth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gordon to 6 over for the round.