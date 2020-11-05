  • Viktor Hovland finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Viktor Hovland lands his 121-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland’s tight approach leads to birdie at Vivint Houston Open

