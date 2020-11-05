In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Viktor Hovland hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 29th at even par; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Hovland got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hovland's 91 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Hovland had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Hovland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hovland's 123 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Hovland's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.