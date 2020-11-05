Vaughn Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 101st at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson, Cameron Davis, and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, Brandt Snedeker, and Adam Long are tied for 5th at 2 under.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Taylor tee shot went 100 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 30 yards to the left side of the fairway, his third shot went 24 yards to the right side of the fairway, his fourth shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 5 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Taylor missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 3 over for the round.