Tyrrell Hatton hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, Talor Gooch, Scott Piercy, Cameron Tringale, Jason Day, Adam Scott, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 2 under.

After a 325 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Tyrrell Hatton chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Hatton chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hatton tee shot went 211 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 5 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Hatton chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.