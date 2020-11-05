  • Tyrrell Hatton putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Tyrrell Hatton gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 8th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Tyrrell Hatton gets up-and-down for birdie at Vivint Houston Open

    In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Tyrrell Hatton gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 8th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.