Tyler Duncan shoots 7-over 77 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 118th at 7 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Duncan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Duncan at 1 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Duncan's tee shot went 100 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Duncan got a double bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Duncan to 6 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan's tee shot went 231 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
