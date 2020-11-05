Troy Merritt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 90th at 4 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Merritt hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Merritt hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 5 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 over for the round.