In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Tony Finau hit 7 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 5th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 4th at 2 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Finau hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Finau's 98 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Finau's tee shot went 236 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Finau hit a tee shot 114 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Finau chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Finau at 1 under for the round.