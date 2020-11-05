  • Tony Finau shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Tony Finau drains a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau sinks 17-footer for birdie at Vivint Houston Open

