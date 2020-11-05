In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Tom Lewis hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 45th at 1 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Viktor Hovland, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Cameron Tringale, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the par-4 13th, Lewis's 106 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.

Lewis got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to even-par for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Lewis chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Lewis hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to even for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 1 over for the round.

Lewis tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lewis to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Lewis chipped in his fourth shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.