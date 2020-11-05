-
-
Tom Hoge shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
After a 297 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Hoge chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hoge tee shot went 102 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 34 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.