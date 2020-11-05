Ted Potter, Jr. hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 67th at 5 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Russell Henley, Sean O'Hair, Carlos Ortiz, Sepp Straka, Robby Shelton, Adam Long, Corey Conners, Shane Lowry, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Jones, Pat Perez, Patton Kizzire, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 1 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 4 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Potter, Jr.'s his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Potter, Jr. missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Potter, Jr. to 5 over for the round.