-
-
Talor Gooch shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
Talor Gooch hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 8th at 2 under with Sam Burns, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, Scott Piercy, and Cameron Tringale; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 4 under; and Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Viktor Hovland, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gooch hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 third. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Gooch had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.