Sungjae Im shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Sungjae Im hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 91st at 4 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Cameron Tringale, Scott Piercy, Jason Day, Adam Scott, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 2 under.
Im got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Im hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Im to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Im hit a tee shot 111 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 4 over for the round.
