In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Sung Kang hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his round tied for 117th at 6 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, Talor Gooch, Scott Piercy, Cameron Tringale, Jason Day, Adam Scott, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 2 under.

Sung Kang got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sung Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Kang chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

Kang tee shot went 121 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Kang got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 4 over for the round.

After a 212 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Kang chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 5 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 6 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 5 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Kang's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 42 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.