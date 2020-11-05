In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Stewart Cink hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 83rd at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, Brandt Snedeker, and Adam Long are tied for 4th at 2 under.

Cink got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Cink's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Cink got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 2 over for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Cink hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Cink chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Cink chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.