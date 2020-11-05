Si Woo Kim hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 43rd at 1 over; Cameron Davis, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Kevin Streelman is in 4th at 2 under; and Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark, Talor Gooch, Russell Henley, Carlos Ortiz, Chris Kirk, Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patton Kizzire, Matt Jones, Corey Conners, Satoshi Kodaira, Adam Long, Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 1 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kim hit a tee shot 117 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kim's 126 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 1 over for the round.