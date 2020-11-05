-
Shane Lowry shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Shane Lowry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 5th at 1 under with Russell Henley, Sean O'Hair, Carlos Ortiz, Sepp Straka, Robby Shelton, Adam Long, Corey Conners, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Jones, Pat Perez, Patton Kizzire, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, and Denny McCarthy; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; and Michael Thompson and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 2 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to even for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Lowry chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
