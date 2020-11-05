Sergio Garcia hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 82nd at 4 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 4th at 2 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to even for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, Garcia hit his 84 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Garcia's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Garcia had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Garcia's tee shot went 118 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 31 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 2 over for the round.