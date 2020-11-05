  • Sergio Garcia shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Sergio Garcia lands his 84-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-5 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Sergio Garcia's tight approach leads to birdie at Vivint Houston Open

