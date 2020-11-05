Sepp Straka hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Straka finished his round tied for 8th at 2 under with Sam Burns, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, Jason Day, Scott Piercy, Talor Gooch, and Cameron Tringale; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 4 under; and Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Viktor Hovland, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Sepp Straka had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Straka chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Straka hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Straka chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Straka's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.