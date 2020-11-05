In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Sean O'Hair hit 5 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 58th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, Brandt Snedeker, and Adam Long are tied for 4th at 2 under.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, O'Hair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to even for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, O'Hair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, O'Hair's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.