Scottie Scheffler putts well in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler nearly aces No. 15 at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler lands his 109-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Scottie Scheffler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Scottie Scheffler hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
