  • Scottie Scheffler putts well in round one of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler lands his 109-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler nearly aces No. 15 at Vivint Houston Open

    In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler lands his 109-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.