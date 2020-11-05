-
Scott Stallings shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Stallings hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 94th at 4 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 4 under; Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Kevin Streelman, Scott Piercy, Viktor Hovland, and Sepp Straka are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Stallings's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 13th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Stallings's tee shot went 121 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 38 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Stallings got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 4 over for the round.
