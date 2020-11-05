-
Scott Piercy shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Scott Piercy hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 7th at 2 under with Sam Burns, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, Talor Gooch, Cameron Tringale, Jason Day, Adam Scott, and Sepp Straka; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under.
After a 313 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Piercy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Piercy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Piercy at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Piercy's 179 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
