Scott Harrington hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 31st at even par; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Cameron Tringale, Scott Piercy, Jason Day, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 2 under.

After a 326 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Harrington's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Harrington hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Harrington hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Harrington's tee shot went 182 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.