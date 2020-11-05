-
Scott Brown shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Brown hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 16th at 1 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a 304 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Brown chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
At the 587-yard par-5 third, Brown got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Brown to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even for the round.
Brown missed the green on his first shot on the 216-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
