In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Satoshi Kodaira hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 24th at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Cameron Davis and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Adam Long, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 2 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kodaira hit a tee shot 112 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Kodaira hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kodaira at even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kodaira chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to even-par for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Kodaira hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Kodaira's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.