Sam Ryder hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round in 69th at 9 over; Cameron Davis, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford, Denny McCarthy, and Sean O'Hair are tied for 4th at 2 under; and Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard, Corey Conners, Adam Long, Shane Lowry, Matt Jones, Charl Schwartzel, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, and Pat Perez are tied for 8th at 1 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Sam Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sam Ryder to 1 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

Ryder tee shot went 102 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 39 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 9 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 10 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Ryder had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 9 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Ryder chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 8 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 9 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ryder hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 third. This moved Ryder to 8 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Ryder chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 9 over for the round.