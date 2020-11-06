-
-
Sam Fidone shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Sam Fidone hit 6 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Fidone hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fidone to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Fidone's 119 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fidone to 2 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Fidone chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fidone to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Fidone's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Fidone's tee shot went 140 yards to the right rough and his approach went 87 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Fidone got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fidone to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.