-
-
Sam Burns shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
Sam Burns hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 8th at 2 under with Adam Long, Kevin Streelman, Scott Piercy, Viktor Hovland, and Sepp Straka; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 4 under; and Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Burns had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Burns's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Burns's 141 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Burns chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, Burns hit his 92 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.