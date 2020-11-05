-
-
Ryan Armour shoots 6-over 76 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
Ryan Armour hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 111th at 6 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Armour's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 4 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Armour's tee shot went 120 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.