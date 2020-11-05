-
-
Russell Knox shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Russell Knox hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 16th at 1 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Knox hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Knox to even-par for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Knox hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.