Russell Henley shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Henley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 8th at 1 under with Satoshi Kodaira, Sean O'Hair, Corey Conners, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Jones, and Shane Lowry; Cameron Davis, Michael Thompson, Scottie Scheffler, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 1st at 3 under; and Patton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 5th at 2 under.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Henley had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Henley's tee shot went 235 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
