Rory Sabbatini shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Rory Sabbatini hit 6 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 56th at 5 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Kevin Streelman, Michael Thompson, Patton Kizzire, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth, Denny McCarthy, Corey Conners, Tom Hoge, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Jones, and Sean O'Hair are tied for 7th at 1 under.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Sabbatini's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.
