-
-
Robby Shelton shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
Robby Shelton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 65th at 2 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 4 under; Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Kevin Streelman, Scott Piercy, Viktor Hovland, and Sepp Straka are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Shelton had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Shelton to even for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Shelton's 123 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.
Shelton got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.