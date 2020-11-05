-
6-over 76 by Phil Mickelson in first round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
November 05, 2020
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Phil Mickelson hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 112th at 6 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Mickelson got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Mickelson to 2 over for the round.
Mickelson got a double bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 4 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Mickelson's tee shot went 234 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Mickelson's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
