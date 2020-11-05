-
Patton Kizzire shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 9th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, Brandt Snedeker, and Adam Long are tied for 4th at 2 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Kizzire's tee shot went 146 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 2 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kizzire had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 eighth, Kizzire hit his 78 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
