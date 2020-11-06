Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Rodgers hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Rodgers chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Rodgers's tee shot went 238 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Rodgers had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Rodgers's 87 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 3 over for the round.